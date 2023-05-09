Netflix's Bird Box spin-off brings the horror to Barcelona

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Bird Box Barcelona, a Spanish-language spin-off of Susanne Bier's 2018 horror thriller.

Per the streamer: "After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."

The spin-off is directed by Alex and David Pastor, the brothers behind the science-fiction thrillers Carriers and Self/less. The cast includes Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Diego Calva Hernández, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner, and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

Bird Box, based on Josh Malerman's novel of the same name, was a success for Netflix with 26 million people watching the movie within its first week. The film starred Sandra Bullock as Malorie Hayes, a woman struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic world plagued by entities who cause anyone who looks at them to violently kill themselves.

Jacki Weaver, John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson, Lil Rel Howery, David Dastmalchian, Trevante Rhodes, Rosa Salazar, BD Wong, and Vivien Lyra Blair also starred. A Bird Box 'challenge' further propelled the film's virality, with teenagers and streamers playing popular video games while blindfolded – which lead to some wearing a blindfold while attempting to complete real-life tasks.

The sequel was first announced in 2021 (opens in new tab) as a cinematic universe of sorts, with multiple movies planned.

Bird Box Barcelona hits Netflix on July 14, 2023. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies coming in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to stream right now.