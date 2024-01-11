Bill Muray and Benicio del Toro to star alongside Michael Cera in Wes Anderson's next feature film

Bill Murray and Benicio del Toro have been added to the cast of Wes Anderson's mysterious new movie.

Per Deadline, the film is set to enter production this year. Anderson wrote the script with longtime collaborator Roman Coppola. Murray and del Toro previously collaborated with Anderson on The Dispatch, though Murray's relationship with the filmmaker dates all the way back to 1998's severely underrated drama Rushmore. It was announced back in September that Michael Cera would also star (which made us wonder why and how he hasn't been in a Wes Andeson film already).

Anderson previously told Deadline that he and Coppola had just finished the script for a "Del Toro-led feature" before the start of the WGA strike. Plot details have yet to be released. The filmmaker released Asteroid City in 2023, as well as a series of shorts based on books by Roald Dahl.

Murray joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2023 as Lord Krylar in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and is set to reprise his iconic role as Dr. Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. He's currently filming the crime thriller Riff Raff alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris, Dustin Hoffman, Gabrielle Union, and Brian Cox.

Del Toro most recently co-wrote and starred in the Netflix crime thriller Reptile, which also stars Alicia Silverstone and Justin Timberlake. Cera recently starred in Steven Soderbergh's sci-fi comedy web series Comand Z, and lent his voice to Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

