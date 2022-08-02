Better Call Saul *finally* confirms fate of fan favorite Breaking Bad character

Better Call Saul’s latest episode has answered a question fans have had since Breaking Bad’s final season aired nearly a decade ago: the fate of Huell Babineaux.

Spoilers for Better Call Saul follow.

(Image credit: AMC)

While Huell has appeared multiple times in Breaking Bad’s prequel spin-off, the main series ended with the bodyguard holed up in a safehouse with a DEA Agent. Huell’s fate was never addressed again in the show – with the running joke that he’s still there to this day.

Thanks to Better Call Saul, we know that’s not true. In one post-Breaking Bad scene in Better Call Saul season 6, episode 11, Saul’s former assistant Francesca calls Saul and updates him on all the goings-on in Albuquerque.

"I guess back home in New Orleans. DEA held him under false pretences or something. Last I heard, he walked," Francesca revealed of Huell's whereabouts, alongside news that all of Saul and Walt’s covers for money laundering had been seized by the authorities.

The director of the episode, Thomas Schnauz, told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) that the decision to include a Huell reference was based on the need for at least one happy ending in the world of Breaking Bad.

"It was weird. I feel like I wanted somebody from the universe to get away and kind of be happy," Schnauz said. "They had set Huell up with the fake photograph and they lied to him about the circumstances, so he felt like the easiest one to be able to walk away from all this."

Just two episodes to go. Don’t risk being spoiled: here’s our Better Call Saul season 6 release schedule to help you keep track of when you can watch the next instalment.