A Bethesda dev says that if Starfield can't make you feel OP, "we're not sure you will feel like that in any game."

A Starfield player on Steam has left a negative review on Bethesda's space RPG, and it's spurred one of its developers to respond with some tips and tricks to improve their gameplay experience. The player in question breaks down what they didn't enjoy about the game, everything from the gameplay, quests, combat, enemies, and more. The review is fairly lengthy and criticizes Bethesda for what they think is "a major step back."

"We are sorry to hear Starfield didn't live up to your expectations," the reply (written by 'Bethesda_FalcoYamaoka' on Steam) starts, before going on to address some of the Steam user's specific criticisms. One of the main complaints made by the user is that there's no sense of progression or variation in Starfield when it comes to fighting enemies, and that you never feel more powerful throughout the duration of the game.

In response to this, Bethesda_FalcoYamaoka writes: "If you are looking to feel 'OP,' we recommend looking at completing the quests that grant you special powers to go along with your heavy weaponry. If you don't feel unstoppable then, we are not sure you will feel like that in any game!"

Elsewhere in the reply, the developer explained that some of Starfield's "planets are empty by design - but that's not boring " and that "quests were made to be completed in several ways," (thanks, Destructoid).

On a more positive note, there are plenty of other Starfield players who have enjoyed their time with the RPG - going as far as sharing their must-know tips for it for new players . According to fans, you should save your level-up points for the skills you really want, complete the Ryujin Industries faction quest first, and don't bother picking up food or miscellaneous items due to them being a "waste of space" - it's basically the perfect cheat sheet for newcomers.