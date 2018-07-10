10 best Fortnite streamers and pro players you need to watch

As Fortnite has exploded into mainstream consciousness over the last nine months, so has its competitive scene. Epic have put forward a $100m prize pot for Fortnite competitions during the 2018-2019 season. Many commentators don’t think Fortnite eSports will take off due to the random nature of battle royale and some of the inconsistent mechanics like bloom. But, that hasn’t stopped a plethora of big name organisations within eSports from picking up the brightest Fortnite streamers and pro player talents, despite the scene still being in its infancy.

The question is however, which Fortnite streamers should you be paying attention to? Are you looking to raise your game and learn from the pro players? Or just want some family-friendly Fortnite streaming to entertain you on a more casual basis? Whether you play on PS4, Xbox, mobile or PC, we’ve picked out the top 10 Fortnite streamers on Twitch and YouTube that you should be following if you’re interested in competitive Fortnite play.

Myth - The Fortnite Pioneer

Notable highlight: Playing against FaZe's Tfue in a 1v1

Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani was one of the very first Fortnite streamer to be picked up by any organisation, with Team SoloMid aka TSM snapping up the 19-year-old in January. He’s proven himself to be an immensely skilled builder right from the start, leading the meta and introducing new building strategies and techniques. He regularly competes in the unofficial Fortnite Friday tournaments, teams with other Fortnite streamers and reaches the final few rounds on a regular basis. On top of that, he’s a likeable guy and often plays with his teammates, Daequan, Hamlinz and CaMiLLs who all have something unique to offer the roster. TSM is looking like one of the strongest Fortnite teams out there so expect to see them at the top when the official Fortnite eSports season kicks off.

CouRageJD - The Impulse Grenadier

Notable highlight: His quest to train up three 10-year-old Fortnite prodigies he met while playing the game

He got his break casting Call of Duty for MLG but since quitting at the end of the Infinite Warfare season to focus full time on Twitch, Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop has gone from strength to strength. He doesn't call himself a Fortnite pro player since he’s considered a streamer for OpTic Gaming and not on its Fortnite roster but CouRage has proved time and time again that he can hang with the very best Fortnite streamers. He’s become good friends with players like Ninja, Myth, DrLupo and more as he proves every single stream that his talents don’t just lie in casting. He recently broke 10,000 subscribers on Twitch, which is impressive to say he’s been full time for less than a year. CouRage has also got his own personal ‘10-year-old army’, a group of three 10-year-old kids he plays with after meeting them in random Fortnite games. It’s endearing, cute, and he regularly carries them to victory. He’s got an addiction to using Impulse Grenades and on top of everything else, he came second in the E3 2018 Fortnite Pro-Am tournament with his partner Kenneth Faried, only losing to Ninja and DJ Marshmello.

Tfue - The Tournament Champion

Notable highlight: Tfue and Cloakzy's epic Friday Fortnite tournament Victory Royale

FaZe Clan is another streaming team that has soared to the top of the competitive Fortnite scene, picking up a star studded roster fairly early in the game’s lifespan. Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney is the most recent addition to the squad but he’s proven himself to be the strongest Fortnite streamer on the team with consistent victories in Friday Fortnite alongside his teammate Cloakzy. The pair have won four of the nine tournaments so far, a phenomenal stat when it’s not the official format for Fortnite eSports and is largely based on luck. Unfortunately, he’s not the best role model for young aspiring Fortnite streamers and players as he is regularly criticised for his toxic attitude and he’s previously been banned by Epic Games for account buying and selling. Despite this, he’s one of the top Fortnite streamers in the world right now and watching his content will guarantee a showcase of top skill and intricate knowledge of the mechanics.

KingRichard - The Killing Machine

Notable highlight: Achieving a whopping 32 kills in solo squads

KingRichard is the captain and currently, the only member of Team Envy’s Fortnite roster. The team picked up the Twitch streamer at the start of March but are yet to dip its toes any further into the Fortnite water to find some teammates for the self proclaimed king. KingRichard made a name for himself early this year when he broke the kills record for duos with Ninja, earning themselves a 36-kill game back in season two. Since then, he’s participated in every Friday Fortnite with Aimbotcalvin, a streamer for TSM who plays a lot of Fortnite and Overwatch. Tuning into to KingRichard’s stream will show off high level gameplay as he will always land in high traffic areas, searching for early kills often in solo squads.

NICKMERCS - The Best Console Player

Notable highlight: Pulling off a Victory Royale in squads solo with no materials

All of the players on this list are on PC, as the skill ceiling is so much higher with keyboard and mouse, except for NICKMERCS. He plays on PS4 and is without a doubt one of the best and biggest console players out there. Week in, week out he proves he can hang with the very best on PC by participating in the Friday Fortnite tournaments, going as far as to win the very first event on May 11 with his partner, SypherPK. He streams often but the best viewing can be found on his YouTube channel where he uploads lengthy videos every single day featuring the best moments caught on stream. He uploads a number of tournament highlights with the best clips and kills and he’s currently third in the world across all platforms and regions for number of squad kills. If console Fortnite takes off in the competitive scene, NICKMERCS is going to be right at the top and even if it doesn’t, expect to see him proving his worth with a controller on PC. Imagine how good this Fortnite streamer could be if he learned how to use keyboard and mouse?!

Mongraal - The Youngest Pro

Notable highlight: An insane build battle that takes the combat to new heights... literally.

Kyle ‘Mongraal’ Jackson shot to fame a few months ago when he was picked up by Team Secret, but it wasn’t just because of his immense talent. Along with his teammate Domentos, he won the Friday Fortnite tournament on June 15, knocking out a number of high profile names. The best part about it all? He’s only 13 years old. He’s one of the youngest eSports professionals in the world and is no doubt an idol for other children and young teenagers as the Fortnite wave continues to grip the world. He’s embraced the lifestyle that comes with being famous on the internet and streams on a regular basis, along with breaking 100k+ subscribers on YouTube. Every single aspect of his game is solid, with high accuracy reflex shots, a strong knowledge of building and a mature mentality that you simply wouldn’t expect from someone of his age. Not to mention he’s the only Fortnite streamer on our list to hail from the UK.

Ninja - The Family Friendly Fortnite streamer

Notable highlight: One match where he absolutely goes to town with the Thermal Assault Rifle

Did you really think we were going to write this list and not include Ninja? There’s not a lot we can say that people don’t already know about Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins; he’s broken countless records across both Fortnite and Twitch, he streamed with famous non-gaming individuals like Drake, Dele Alli and Joe Jonas and on top of it all, this isn’t even his first rodeo. He’s an ex-Halo professional who’s been competing since 2009 and after the competitive Halo scene started to go downhill, he made the jump to battle royale titles. He represents Luminosity Gaming but like CouRage, he doesn’t consider himself a Fortnite pro player - he’s just a professional Fortnite streamer. Despite that, his streams nearly always pull in 100k+ viewers and he’s more than capable of being a pro player. He won the Fortnite Pro-Am tournament at E3 2018 with his partner Marshmello (EDM DJ) and he created his own event in April called Ninja Vegas ‘18. His streams and videos are the epitome of good vibes and since growing his channel so much, he’s made a promise to keep most of his content family friendly in an effort to be a good role model for the millions of children that watch him regularly.

Nick Eh 30 - The Exceptional Builder

Notable highlight: Building a ridiculously elaborate trap tower for an opponent

Nick Eh 30 is one of the few players that exclusively stream through YouTube, meaning he’s regularly one of the top YouTube Fortnite pro players. It’s well deserved though because Nick is a fantastic player and while he’s another one that isn’t a pro player on paper, don’t be surprised if he’s quickly snapped up when the Fortnite eSports season gets underway. While his accuracy is on point and he’s fantastic at fighting, Nick’s strongest suit is undoubtedly his building and editing. Anyone who finds themselves in a build battle with Nick Eh 30 can kiss that game goodbye because Nick will find hundreds of ways to outplay them, from traps to bounce pads and insanely quick edits. His Fortnite streams are always a laugh and he’ll often set up elaborate builds and creations for players to get baited into. His videos have a plethora of tips and tricks inside for players looking to improve too, meaning Nick is one of the best players to pay attention to if you want to up your game.

Dakotaz - The Sniping Master

Notable highlight: Winning a squad game solo with some seriously impressive building

While Dakotaz isn’t on TSM’s Fortnite team and is instead just a streamer for them, don’t be surprised if he makes the jump to a pro roster soon. Everything about Dakotaz’s play is great; his close quarters combat, building and editing and long range engagements are all incredible, but there’s one area where he is one of the very best. Sniping. Dakotaz will hit more sniper shots in one game than a lot of players manage across an entire play session. His ability to predict his opponents’ movements, judge the bullet drop for a perfect headshot and isolate players in groups to take them out with any kind of sniper rifle is a marvel to behold. Under pressure he’ll be pulling off impossible shots and killing players before they even know he’s there. He’s another fortnite streamer that regularly competes in Friday Fortnite tournaments and even though he hasn’t won one yet, that moment is sure to come soon.

Daequan - The Shotgun Extraordinaire

Notable highlight: Daequan's godlike ability to pull off sniper shots

“This game doo-doo!” and “Whaddayoomean?!” are two phrases you’ll hear yourself muttering whenever you die in Fortnite if you watch too much Daequan, but despite him often saying the game is doo-doo, he’s one of the best Fortnite streamers and players out there right now. He’s another member of TSM alongside Myth, Hamlinz and CaMiLLs and like the others, he’s charismatic and entertaining along with being an impressive player at the same time. His streams are as funny as they are skilful and he often finds himself preferring close quarters shotgun battles than long range engagements. He doesn’t often play squads, preferring solos on stream and duos during the Friday Fortnite tournaments, which means he engages with his chat and you’ll get to hear some of the thoughts that go on inside his head when he’s busy taking on the world by himself. His tendency to pull a stupid face at the camera whenever he dies is a lot funnier than it sounds too.

Right now, Fortnite is growing every single day and more players are continuously proving themselves at the very top of the game. There are plenty more Fortnite streamers we could’ve included here like the rest of FaZe and TSM but this selection all offer something different and unique. These are the players that exhibit the epitome of top Fortnite gameplay.

Let us know if we've missed your favourite Fortnite streamers from this list in the comments below, and why you think they're worthy of inclusion.