Simon Pegg has named his favorite Cornetto Trilogy movie and, no, it’s not the one you’re thinking of.

"My favorite of the Cornetto trilogy is The World’s End because it’s the least audience friendly," Pegg told Discussing Film of the 2013 sci-fi film that saw a group of friends attempt a pub crawl – inadvertently stumbling on an alien invasion in the process.

"It’s the darkest of the three. It’s the most challenging, and I love the idea of actually putting the audience in a position where they have to feel a little bit uncomfortable and not necessarily cozy into the familiar," Pegg explained.

The Cornetto Trilogy, consisting of collaborations between Pegg and director Edgar Wright on Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End, ushered in a new era of British comedy genre films. While not connected by story, each features many of the same cast members, thematic throughlines – and a running inclusion of Cornetto ice creams.

But can we expect a Cornetto Quadrilogy? Pegg has previously revealed that he and director Edgar Wright held planning sessions over a new film last summer.

While we don’t know what’s next just yet, expect it to be more The World’s End and less Shaun of the Dead. As Pegg teased, "Whatever we do next, it’ll be difficult, that’s for sure."

The World’s End may not be the most successful of the trilogy, but it’s one that holds up surprisingly well upon a rewatch. Just don’t expect any ice creams this time around.

