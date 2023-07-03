Simon Pegg doesn't think anyone needs Shaun of the Dead 2

Simon Pegg – star and co-writer of Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy – appears to have killed off any hope for Shaun of the Dead 2 once and for all.

"If I ever do an Instagram Live or whatever, people are always like, 'I need Shaun of the Dead 2 in my life.' And I’m like, 'No, you don’t fucking need Shaun of the Dead 2! The last thing you need is Shaun of the Dead 2! It’s done. Move on!'" Pegg told The Guardian.

Shaun of the Dead, starring Pegg at the titular electronics salesman who finds himself suddenly caught in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, was released in 2004 and grossed $30 million at the box office. It later became a worldwide comic sensation and is widely regarded as one of the best – and funniest – British movies ever made.

Wright and Pegg later teamed up on Hot Fuzz and The World’s End. In the same interview, Pegg revealed that tentative work has begun on a fourth film.

"Whatever Edgar and I do next, we’re not going to rely on what we’ve done before," Pegg said, before unleashing his subversive mission statement.

"I like the idea of pissing people off. There’s something fun about torching everything. Everything that people think we are, that’s what we won’t be. We should just do something that no one’s expecting, but no one wants!"

Wright, meanwhile, has a hand in another of Pegg’s films. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to hit cinemas later this month, and director Chris McQuarrie told Total Film that his fellow director suggested something that "changed the entire movie."

"Edgar came to one of the later screenings [of the film], and asked one simple question about a specific sound – kind of an audio cue – and I thought I’d addressed that note. It was so obvious to me. But it wasn’t obvious to Edgar," McQuarrie said in the latest issue.

"And when I asked the audience, it wasn’t obvious to them either. Nobody thought to bring it up until Edgar did. And that changed the entire movie. It changed the entire movie for the better.”

