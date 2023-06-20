Director Christopher McQuarrie says fellow filmmaker Edgar Wright’s advice completely changed Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

"Edgar came to one of the later screenings [of the film], and asked one simple question about a specific sound – kind of an audio cue – and I thought I’d addressed that note. It was so obvious to me. But it wasn’t obvious to Edgar," McQuarrie says in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which is out on newsstands on Thursday, June 22.

"And when I asked the audience, it wasn’t obvious to them either. Nobody thought to bring it up until Edgar did. And that changed the entire movie. It changed the entire movie for the better. You just need honesty and clarity and awareness. No one person, Tom [Cruise] included, can really sit there, and look at the movie 24 hours a day, objectively. Tom and I will just look one another in the eye, and say, 'do we want to change this? Or is this what we prefer?'"

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh instalment in the Mission: Impossible film series, starring Cruise as IMF agent Hunt. The cast includes Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Shea Whigham, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, and Cary Elwes.

The flick centers on Hunt and his IMF team as they try to track down a humanity-threatening weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. During the mission, Ethan's dark past comes back to haunt him, as he comes face to face with his new nemesis Gabriel.

Production was among the first to shut down for Covid in 2020, while Nicholas Hoult had to drop out of the film due to scheduling conflicts. McQuarrie also estimated that Atwell was on set for "over 100 days before she had her first dialog scene, owing to the chaotic nature of the production".

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One hits cinemas on July 10 in the UK and July 12 in the US. Part Two is currently dated July 28, 2024.

