Best Buy Labor Day laptop sales drop this Asus laptop to just $99

Best Buy has one of the cheapest Labor Day laptop sales you'll see this year, with an Asus 14-inch laptop for $99 today (opens in new tab). Normally priced at $249.99, you're saving $150 or 60% in this latest round of discounts. This isn't a laptop for anyone keen to get a lot done on the move, but if you simply need a basic system for your kids to use or for simple web browsing and streaming, it's a bargain at $99.

Cheap Labor Day laptop sales aren't hard to come by at the moment but $99 is seriously affordable. Performance is entry level, as per the budget price point. However, you're still getting an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage, and it even runs Windows 11 in S mode. Not only that, but a 12 hour battery life is a big advantage on a small laptop like this. The best gaming laptops may provide great performance, but never for 12 hours. If you simply want to browse online or type up some documents, it's a cheap way of doing so.

As this Asus 14-inch laptop is so cheap, it's fairly likely this deal won't stick around for long. We're not saying it's for everyone. This is purely for people on a tight budget or who need a near disposable laptop to cover them for a time. However if you do want it, odds are if you miss out now, it's going to be Black Friday before you see these kind of prices again.

Save $150 - It's not suitable for everyone, if you're on a tight budget, saving $150 on the Asus 14-inch laptop is a useful way to get a basic web browsing machine for very little. Just don't count on it being able to do much more than the very basics.



Save $60 - This is an excellent price on the Intel Celeron N4020 configuration of the Lenovo Chromebook 3, saving you $60 on this already well-priced machine. What's more, you're getting 64GB of storage in here, where we generally only see 32GB.



Save $90 - We're far more used to seeing this 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron at around $279.99, which means a $209.99 sales price is particularly welcome. You're only picking up 4GB RAM here but there's still a 128GB SSD and Intel Celeron N4020 processor available. That's some solid value.



Save $170 - If you're after a budget laptop but still need to be able to multi-task through a few programs at a time, this $329.99 sales price on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is looking pretty strong. Best Buy's pre Labor Day laptop sales are offering $170 off this Intel i3-1115G4 configuration, packing 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.



Save $70 - Featuring a Ryzen 5 processor, 256GB SSD, and 8GB RAM, this Acer Aspire 5 configuration is offering up plenty of power for your cash. You're saving $70 here, and scoring this slimline machine for a great rate - just $10 away from its lowest ever price.



