Beautiful retro console sneaker designs bring the classics to your feet

What would your favorite video game console of yesteryear look like as a sneaker? Now you can find out - though you can't actually wear them.

Trainer enthusiast site The Sole Supplier put together a series of concept designs that recast classic shoes such as the Adidas Forums and Air Jordan 4 with new aesthetics inspired by classic consoles. No Xbox shoes here - the most modern console represented is the Sega Dreamcast, with the focus solely squarely locked in on the late '80s and '90s nostalgia center of your brain. Also the part of your brain that says, "I would like to wear these products on my feet, please."

(Image credit: The Sole Supplier)

For our money, the best representation is the US Dreamcast brought to footwear-life on a pair of Air Jordan 1s. The trademark red swirl makes a great addition to the side panel without feeling too much like "video game reference goes here." In fact, if not for the little D-pad on the side, you could probably get away with folks thinking this was just a normal pair of shoes - while the real Dreamcast fans out there would instantly know where you stand. Which, to be clear, is in a cool pair of shoes.

All of these are just concept designs, so if you want to wear something like them you'll need to brush up on your shoe customizing skills (or commission a pair from somebody who already knows what they're doing). On the other hand, if you're looking for some more modern inspiration, you can try to track down a pair of the Paul George PS5 Nikes .