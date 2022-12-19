Bayonetta Origins is for people who "may not be comfortable with action games"

PlatinumGames' leadership has stressed that Bayonetta Origins is unlike anything in the series before.

Earlier today on December 19, two new blog posts were published on the PlatinumGames website (opens in new tab). Firstly, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon supervising director Hideki Kamiya takes a moment to reassure long-time Bayonetta fans that they'll "enjoy this unique take on their favorite badass heroine."

Kamiya also writes that PlatinumGames aims to "deliver an unforgettable experience to players who may not be comfortable with action games... or even players who are unfamiliar with the Bayonetta series in the first place." Bayonetta Origins is striving for a more laid-back audience then, on top of retaining its usual eager audience.

In the second blog post (opens in new tab), Bayonetta Origins game director Abebe Tinari delves a little deeper into the new game. "in place of jaw-dropping Hollywood movie-esque spectacle and non-stop climax action, this time we are focused on telling an intimate story in a world inspired by the subtle lines and pastel colours of an illustrated fairytale," the director writes.

For this brand new adventure, Bayonetta Origins has an equally fresh game director in Tinari. The newcomer writes about joining PlatinumGames just as Bayonetta 3 was entering development, but rather than assign Tinari to develop the sequel, Kamiya and fellow PlatinumGames studio co-head Atsushi Inaba put Tinari to work on Bayonetta Origins instead.

Tinari concludes by revealing the new spin-off will be "at times quiet." Even if you're not intimately familiar with the Bayonetta series, you can probably guess how alien the word "quiet" is to the entire franchise, what with city-razing action sequences and exaggerated climax attacks. Bayonetta Origins looks a lot different from the witch we know, and that's no accident.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon launches next year on March 17, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.

Kamiya, for his part, spoke last week about wanting the Bayonetta series to continue forever, saying that he'll attempt to pitch Bayonetta 4 to PlatinumGames.