Batwoman showrunner reveals what would have happened in season 4 – if the show hadn't been canceled

Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries has revealed the plans she had for Batwoman season 4 before the series was canceled.

The popular show was among the many shows canceled by The CW, including Legacies and Riverdale, as part of a major content refocus. Speaking to SFX magazine in the new issue, featuring Umbrella Academy on the cover, Dries says there were several storylines she had planned for the fourth season – including the aftermath of the Joker's acid bomb attack in the season three finale.

"I wanted there to be real ramifications for that," she explains. "I wanted it to be almost post-apocalyptic, as Ryan is now one of the few left taking care of her city."

After Kate Kane goes missing following a plane crash, Ryan Wilder finds the suit near the crash site and, determined to avenge the death of her mother, dons the suit and becomes the new Batwoman. Javicia Leslie was promoted to lead after Ruby Rose's season 1 exit, thus making Ryan the first-ever queer black superhero leading a series.

"I wanted her to totally represent the hero of the city, as she's proven to herself that she's capable of being Batwoman," Dires says. "She has everything: a biological family and her Bat family. Now, how does she literally save her city from a Chernobyl situation?"

Dries had also hoped to revive the fan-favorite Poison Ivy (Bridget Regan) / Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) storyline, which she says was "just really intense and relatable." She also wanted to shine the spotlight on Ryan and Sophie's (Meagan Tandy) love story, but was happy with the way it was handled in season 3.

Though the show has ended, Dries feels believes Ryan's story is far from over. "I think as long as the Arrowverse is alive, then Ryan Wilder and Batwoman are alive. Time will tell."

