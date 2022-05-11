Battlefield Mobile delay hinted at by EA CEO

Battlefield Mobile might've seen a quiet delay behind the scenes.

During EA's financial earnings call earlier this week, CEO Andrew Wilson spoke briefly about the Battlefield Mobile spin-off. "Right now I think we're looking at going into further testing at the end of May," Wilson said, adding "and then subject to the metrics and the data that we see and the engagement we see, we might look toward the end of this year, the beginning of next year for a global launch."

"We want to give ourselves the opportunity to ensure that the game has all the soft launch and closed beta that it needs in order to tune and balance," the CEO said. Wilson stressed, however, that Battlefield Mobile launching at some point next year during the 2023 fiscal year would ultimately be a big boost for the publisher and developer.

We've actually heard very little about Battlefield Mobile since it was first announced by EA last year in September 2021. After a Google Play Store listing outed the game for the first time, EA acknowledged the game shortly thereafter, stating that playtests for the game would be commencing later that same month, and expanding further into the year.

The new comments from Wilson seem to indicate that Battlefield Mobile might've seen a quiet delay behind the scenes. The CEO seems to hint at extra testing being needed for the mobile spin-off game, outside of the testing Battlefield Mobile already saw late last year. Perhaps EA's quietly taking some time to prepare the next title in the ongoing shooter series since Battlefield 2042's particularly poor reception last year.

EA DICE said it learned "valuable lessons" from Battlefield 2042's launch in November 2021.