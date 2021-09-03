Battlefield Mobile beta play tests start this fall

Battlefield Mobile play tests will begin this fall and expand to other regions in the following months.

EA confirmed the upcoming mobile game's first hands-on opportunity in a new FAQ which arrived alongside the surprise Google Play store listing for Battlefield Mobile. The fall play tests will begin in Indonesia and the Philippines on Android devices, with more players and regions added as time goes on. Once available, pre-registration information will be posted to the Google Play store. Progress will be wiped at the end of each play test, so if you can't make it in, you don't have to worry about falling behind.

The placeholder Google Play store page promises series staples like multiple game modes, vehicle combat, stealth kills, destructible buildings, and the classic maneuver of "parachuting off a building while firing a rocket launcher." Character customization evidently includes weapons, gadgets, and skins at a minimum as well. Note that the initial play tests will only include one mode, Conquest, and the map Grand Bazaar.

The FAQ, meanwhile, touches on monetization. To the surprise of no one, Battlefield Mobile will be an always-on free-to-play game with purchasable cosmetics and a battle pass. EA didn't comment on how Battlefield Mobile seasonal releases may line up with the mainline series on console, but did confirm that there won't be any sort of cross-play with console or PC as this is a mobile-first experience.