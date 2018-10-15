Battlefield 5 hires Kingsman and Kick-Ass star Mark Strong to tell its story

Battlefield 5 is made up of different stories that take place during WW2, so EA is relying on the voice talents of movie star Mark Strong to pull them all together. He's just been announced as the narrator for the game, taking time out of superhero movie Shazam! to voice a prologue and epilogue.

As well as bringing some some gravelly gravitas to Kick-Ass, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Strong has lent his vocals to games before in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine and Total War: Rome 2. He's also one of the apparently endless number of stars lined up for Star Citizen's single-player spin-off Squadron 42. You can watch him in the trailer below alongside Mark Hamill, Gary Oldman, Gillian Anderson, Andy Serkis and John Rhys-Davies.

The stories of Battlefield 5 range from those of a female resistance fighter in Norway to combat in rural France, the city of Rotterdam, and the deserts of North Africa. The game will be released on November 20 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Here's how to access the Battlefield 5 open beta .