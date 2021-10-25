Battlefield 2042 stars a non-binary Specialist, EA confirms

Battlefield 2042 features a non-binary Specialist, EA has confirmed.

Late last week, a member of the Battlefield 2042 community openly pondered on Twitter whether the Specialist called Sundance was non-binary, as they'd been using they/them pronouns. Shortly thereafter, an EA community manager replied to the original tweet confirming that Sundance is in fact non-binary, as hinted at by their profile on the official Battlefield 2042 website (thanks, GamingBible).

Yep. Sundance is non-binary and uses the Pronouns They/Them.October 21, 2021 See more

"Sundance definitely likes to live on the edge," reads the character's profile via the official website. "They're a skilled and fearless adversary that's had two very different lives – one as a model soldier in the Armée de Terre, and an earlier and much darker existence as a trusted associate in a major Parisian crime syndicate. The latter, sadly, came back to haunt them and ended their military career pre-maturely."

Sundance's full name is Emma Rosier, and their character profile via the official Battlefield 2042 website basically dubs them the 'explosives expert' of the game. In addition to carrying multiple grenades and other ordinance, Sundance can also utilize a wingsuit instead of a parachute, zipping down through the sky while others are forced to descend far slower. This wingsuit previously drew the awe of Battlefield fans, and EA quickly confirmed that Sundance is actually the sole character in the game able to equip it.

Sundance is just one of 10 Operators in Battlefield 2042, each with special customized equipment and abilities, as EA DICE's new game abandons custom classes for characters more akin to those of Battlefield 3. There's now long now until we can play as Sundance for ourselves, when Battlefield 2042 launches next month on November 19 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

