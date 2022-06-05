Battlefield 2042 Season 1 may launch as soon as this week

Rumor has it, Battlefield 2042 Season 1 will launch on June 9.

That's according to anonymous sources who have spoken to TryHardGuides (opens in new tab) and Nick Baker of the Xbox Era podcast (opens in new tab). They also believe that not one but three trailers will ring in the changes; a season 1 reveal trailer, another teaser focused on specialist Ewelina Lis - purportedly with a guided rocket launcher specialty - and another about the battle pass.

All three trailers are expected to be released on Tuesday, June 7, at 8am PT / 11am EST / 4pm BST. The rumors further speculate that a capture session for content creators is planned for tomorrow, June 6, just in time for them to post their impressions shortly after the new video teasers go live on June 7.

As for what else may be coming up in the new season? Well, dataminer Temporyal also believes Specialist Ewelina is on the way, along with stealth helicopters, dedicated exposure lists, and premium battle passes (thanks, TheGamer (opens in new tab)).

Final update regarding datamined content linked to #Battlefield2042 "Season 1: Zero Hour":🇵🇱 New Specialist: Ewelina Lis🎯 Guided Rocket Launcher Gadget🚁 Stealth Helicopters🍁 Dedicated Exposure Playlists🪙 Premium Battle PassesAdditional details: pic.twitter.com/U64Ye45T7sMay 30, 2022 See more

The Battlefield 2042 team at DICE recently offered a rundown of what to expect in Season 1 as part of its "mission of restoring trust" (opens in new tab) after the game's lackluster launch.

"Next month with the release of Season 1 we’ll see a big update that will not only bring this new content to the game, but also deliver new Quality of Life enhancements, fixes, and improvements that demonstrate our continued commitment to Battlefield 2042 and our mission of restoring the trust that many of you feel was hurt when we launched back in November of last year," the devs said in a blog post.

As part of that renewed mission, the devs are "no longer actively developing new experiences or content" for Hazard Zone, the game's small-scale take on battle royale. The mode will remain playable, but don't expect any new additions.

"We’re the first to hold our hands up and acknowledge that it hasn’t found the right home in Battlefield 2042 and that we’ll benefit greatly from letting our focus and energy stay on the modes we see you engaging most with," the team added.

Other recent changes include update 4.1, which brought changes to the Breakthrough multiplayer mode that reduced the player count from 128 back to 64 (opens in new tab).