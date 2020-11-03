Batman writer James Tynion IV working on a second Bat-Family title for 2021

James Tynion IV will be resuming his Batman run at DC in March after the conclusion of 'Future State,' but he's also working on an apparent spin-off with one of the book's rotating artists.

"Things are going to be a little quiet on the Batman front until the end of the year, when I can start talking about what Jorge Jimenez and I are building in the Batman title in March, and what Guillem March and I are building in [REDACTED BY DC PR TEAM UNDER PAINS OF DEATH]…" reads a passage from a recent edition of Tynion's newsletter, The Empire of the Tiny Onion, titled 'Batmannery.'

In the aftermath of Batman #100, Bruce Wayne has lost most of his wealth - with it instead given, along with Wayne Enterprises, over to Lucius Fox. Meanwhile, Catwoman is taking a year-long break from Batman - and Gotham, and the mayoral race for the city is beginning to heat up.

"[Batman #101] starts to set the stage for the new direction the title will take in 2021, the start of an exciting new status quo for Gotham City," Tynion continues.

But getting back to the point, what could Tynion be referring to that he and Guillem March are working on? He could possibly be taking over an existing Bat-family series, but it's equally likely he's launching something new (or new-ish).

