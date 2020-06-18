Batman Who Laughs shreds to Marilyn Manson song in animated Dark Nights: Death Metal music video

DC have taken their comic book event marketing up a notch, with an animated/motion comic music video promoting the just-launched series Dark Nights: Death Metal - wrapped up in the 2015 Marilyn Manson song "Warship My Wreck."

You can watch the music video here.

The Marilyn Manson connection to Metal runs deep - the band's former lead guitarist Tyler Bates, who created the music of the above song, also co-produced a soundtrack for the first Metal limited series.

"Get ready for the earth-shattering encore! The legendary team behind Dark Nights: Metal and Batman: Last Knight on Earth take center stage and reunite for one last tour," reads DC's announcement of the trailer.

(Image credit: DC)

"When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs. Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, while Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman have all been separated and fight to survive. Unleash the beast and let the head banging begin!"

Newsarama has given a rundown of the notable moments from Death Metal #1, as well as a review.

In addition to the comic book limited series, DC plans to release a soundtrack for Death Metal through the music label Loma Vista - and will include the Marilyn Manson song used in this week's music video.

Death Metal co-creator/artist Greg Capullo is known to be a talented guitarist, sometimes sharing video of him playing songs at the request of colleagues like Cully Hamner. Any chance Capullo could record something for the soundtrack to his comic?