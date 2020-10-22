Batman v Ghost-Maker and Harley Quinn v Clownhunter in Batman #103 preview

Before DC and readers explore the near-future of Gotham City and the Batman cast in January and February 2021's DC Future State event, there's still some post-'The Joker War' immediate-future moments to be revealed.

(Image credit: DC)

DC has released a preview of images from next month's Batman #103, on sale Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Written by James Tynion IV with art by Carlo Pagulaya, Guillem March, and Danny Miki, with covers by Jorge Jimenez and Francesco Mattina, the issue features face-offs between Batman and new rival/anti-hero Ghost-Maker (who has ties to Bruce Wayne's teenage years) and Harley Quinn and Clownhunter, the latter of whom would naturally try to take over Harley given her past ties to the Joker, unaware or unimpressed by her newer, heroic lease on life.

"If you thought that the end of 'The Joker War' meant that Batman would be able to take it easy, guess again!" reads DC's official description.

"Batman and Ghost-Maker go toe-to-toe to decide which of them will remain Gotham City's hero. The city is changing faster than ever in the aftermath of 'The Joker War,' and with this change comes increasing dangers as Gotham's citizens demand that Punchline be released from prison! Plus, Harley Quinn faces certain death at the hands of Clownhunter!"

"Certain death" is likely an exaggeration, but check out the new preview pages nonetheless.

