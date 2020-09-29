Batman Unburied scripted narrative podcast coming to Spotify

Spotify, Warner Bros., and DC announced that film and television writer/producer/director David S. Goyer (Batman Begins) has "originated the story" and will shepherd and executive produce Batman Unburied, the first series from a slate of original scripted narrative podcasts as part of the companies' multi-year partnership.



The audio streaming subscription service Spotify will serve as the exclusive platform for Batman Unburied, which will be developed and produced by Goyer's Phantom Four production company in association with Warner Bros.' Blue Ribbon Content.



While the media power trio isn't revealing too many details early on, they say Batman Unburied will explore "the darker aspects of Bruce Wayne's psychology."

"I've been a fan of narrative podcasts for some time and was looking for the right story — returning to Batman seems like the perfect opportunity," says Goyer in an announcement. "We'll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight's Rogues Gallery."

The series is expected to debut on Spotify in 2021.

"David Goyer is an exceptional talent, and we can think of no better leader to leverage the infinite possibilities of podcasting to bring the nearly 300 million Spotify users around the world a Batman saga for the ages," says Dawn Ostroff, Spotify's chief content and advertising business officer.

Goyer's long association with the DC brand includes writing Man of Steel, co-writing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and he was a writer on Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.



Goyer's developed and executive produced Krypton for SYFY, Constantine for NBC, and is currently executive producing the Netflix/Warner Bros. Television drama series based on Neil Gaiman's The Sandman.

Goyer has also written DC comic books, including co-writing JSA with Geoff Johns.

