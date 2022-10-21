Batman: The Adventures Continue launches Season Three in January

Batman: The Animated Series fans will get to revisit its world once more in January, with the launch of the Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Three limited series written by Alan Burnett and Paul Dini. Newsarama has a first look at the new series, which will be drawn by Jordan Gibson.

(Image credit: DC)

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Three will run for seven issues on a monthly release schedule, starting with issue #1 in January. The story follows Batman as he attempts to protect the Muscle - who was introduced in Batman: The Adventures Continue Season One - after he's been locked up in Blackgate Penitentiary and become a target for the worst criminals in Gotham.

Those criminals and villains are all determined to get to the Muscle before he can turn their names over to the police, and his ties to the criminal underground go wide and deep. The problem is, Bruce has to first figure out where the next attack is going to come from to successfully protect him from harm.

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Three is the third title in a series of limited comic book runs exploring the Batman: The Animated Series universe. The first series launched in Summer 2021 and the second ended in February 2022.

In addition to a script by Dini and Burnett and art by Gibson, Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Three #1 will feature main cover art by Kevin Nowlan, seen here, as well as variants by Kelley Jones, Steve Beach, and Hayden Sherman. Check out the gallery below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC )

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Three #1 will be available January 10, 2023. Stay tuned to Newsarama for the rest of DC's January solicitations on Friday, October 21 at noon ET.

