One Batman fan is so desperate to avoid spoilers, they plan to miss the birth of their own child to see the movie opening day

The Batman may not be coming to the big screen for another few weeks, but people are already making plans to catch the Caped Crusader in cinemas – even if it clashes with other key life events.

In the case of one Reddit user’s husband, the need to avoid spoilers is so strong that he’s willing to miss the birth of his child to see the movie on its opening day.

"My (25F) husband (28M) and I are expecting a baby. As you may know, there is a new Batman movie releasing on early march. My husband is a big fan of that kind of stuff and wants to see it opening day. The issue is that our estimated due date is exactly on that day," reads the post on the ‘Am I the Asshole?’ subreddit .

"He says it is important to see the movie the first day because of spoilers and that, even I end up having the baby that day while he is watching the movie, at worst he would arrived a few hours late and is not such a big deal," the woman continued. "He says I am being irrational and emotional because of being pregnant. I am upset because I feel deprioritized by him."

The movie stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, along with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Colin Farrell as Penguin, while Matt Reeves is in the director’s chair.