Batman Day 2021 plans revealed

DC celebrates 2021's Batman Day on Saturday, September 18 and this week the publisher revealed additional details as to what Dark Knight content will be featured to mark the occasion, some premiering before and after the official day.

(Image credit: DC)

On the comic book side, DC will debut their first collaboration with digital webcomic platform Webtoon Entertainment Inc. as part of a previously announced deal.

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures will premier its first episode Wednesday, September 9 at 1 pm ET.

When Duke Thomas (The Signal) moves into Wayne Manor, he joins what DC calls an "endless supply of adopted, fostered, and biological vigilante children to manage" and Batman, who is in need of a break, will have his hands full being a father.

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

Releasing on September 24 will be a limited edition comic book created with esports "digital lifestyle and media platform" FaZe Clan. The comic will team Batman with superhero versions of FaZe Clan members like FaZe Banks, FaZe Apex, FaZe Temperrr, FaZeRain, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Rug, and FaZe Blaze.

The comic book will be followed by limited edition Batman and FaZe Clan merchandise like esports jerseys, tees, hoodies, and more.

In addition, Batman's next big crossover storyline 'Fear State' has already begun, and Batman Day will feature a reprint edition of the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1 crossover with the popular online game and a Batman Day edition of the first issue of the Batman KnightWatch Bat-Tech companion five-issue limited series to the new Bat-Tech app.

(Image credit: DC)

For the entire month of September, DC's digital comics platform DC Universe Infinite will feature high-profile collections like Batman: The Long Halloween, The Joker War, Batman: Three Jokers, and Batman: Court Of Owls. Additionally Batman: Last Knight On Earth #1, Batman: Year One parts 1-4, Batman: Under The Red Hood, and more will be available to read for free for all registered users.

Finally on the comic book front, participating comic book retailers, digital platforms, bookstores, and DC Universe Infinite will offer a free Batman: The World sampler.

(Image credit: DC)

As previously announced, Batman: The World is an original 184-page graphic novel anthology publishing simultaneously in 14 international markets on Tuesday, September 14, featuring stories that will take place in each of the 14 countries.

The free sampler will feature the lead story set in Gotham City by writer Brian Azzarello and artist Lee Bermejo along with previews of some of the stories from the international creative teams.

Here's a gallery of 12 of the international variant covers (China is missing) followed by a trailer:

Image 1 of 12 Czech Republic variant cover (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 12 Germany variant cover (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 12 Brazil variant cover (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 12 Spain variant cover (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 12 France variant cover (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 12 Mexico variant cover (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 12 Italy variant cover (Image credit: DC) Image 8 of 12 Russia variant (Image credit: DC) Image 9 of 12 Turkey variant covder (Image credit: DC) Image 10 of 12 Japan variant cover (Image credit: DC) Image 11 of 12 South Korea variant cover (Image credit: DC) Image 12 of 12 Poland variant cover (Image credit: DC)

For more on DC's Batman Day plans around the world and across all media platforms including HBO Max, DC Universe Infinite, Cartoon Network, dccomics.com, and more, check out the publisher's full announcement.

What better day than Batman Day to look at the Best Batman stories of all time.