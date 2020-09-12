Batman #99 and Detective Comics #1027 previews double up on the Dark Knight

DC will celebrate a Batman milestone and get one step closer to another on Tuesday, September 15 when both Detective Comics #1027 and Batman #99 go on sale.

The 144-page Detective Comics #1027 marks 1000 issues since Batman made his debut in 1939's Detective Comics #27, and Batman #99 is the penultimate issue of the current 'The Joker War' story arc which concludes in Batman #100 in October.

With 13 covers and priced at $9.99, the celebratory Detective Comics #1027 features stories by writers Brian Bendis, Kelly Sue Deconnick, Matt Fraction, Tom King, Grant Morrison, Greg Rucka, Scott Snyder, Mariko Tamaki, Peter J. Tomasi, James Tynion IV, Marv Wolfman, and others and features art by Chris Burnham, Jamal Campbell, José Luis García-lópez, Emanuela Lupacchino, David Marquez, Dan Mora, Ivan Reis, Eduardo Risso, John Romita Jr., Riley Rossmo, Bill Sienkiewicz, Walter Simonson, Brad Walker, Chip Zdarsky, and others.

"In honor of Batman’s first appearance in Detective Comics #27, this special, book-size celebration brings you the biggest names in comics as they chronicle the most epic Batman adventures Gotham City and the DC Universe have ever seen!" reads DC's official description.

"The World's Greatest Detective has a mountain of cases to crack: Who murdered Gotham's most corrupt police officer? What does The Joker's annual visit mean for Bruce Wayne? And most importantly, what WayneTech mystery will sow the seeds of the next epic Batman event? All this and more await you within the pages of the biggest Batman issue of them all!"

Check out a preview of the first story 'Blowback' by Peter J. Tomasi and Brad Walker.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: DC)

In Batman #99 - 'The Joker War' part five of six - "Things have changed, as Batman realizes he can't fight this war alone," reads DC's description. "He's going to need help. Before he faces down The Joker, he must call up his trusty partner Dick Grayson! But can Dick reclaim his lost memories in time to join the battle?"

The issue is written by James Tynion IV with art by Jorge Jimenez.

Check out a preview of that issue below.

The Joker is centerstage in both Batman #99 and Detective Comics #1027.