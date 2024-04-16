Barely 4 months later, Palworld CEO says "Genshin Impact-level" clones of his survival game are "incredible," with budgets "10 times larger"

The CEO of Palworld studio Pocketpair has responded to Tencent's latest creature-raising clone, saying: "These are incredible times."

As highlighted by Automaton , Pocketpair CEO and Palworld director, Takuro Mizobe, has shared his thoughts on the flurry of Palworld clones in development lately. This comes after Tencent-owned China-based studio, Tianjin Wumai Technology, published the Steam page for its upcoming sandbox game Auroria.

Although Auroria has many unique elements, it also has many elements that are reminiscent of Palworld. Most notably, both games feature catchable creatures, crafting, and designing a base in an open-world survival MMO. The game is heading to PC and mobile in Q4 2024 and might not be the only Palworld clone Tencent has in the works right now.

Last month it was reported that Tencent is trying to recreate Palworld's formula by blending pet companions with stylized violence. According to Bloomberg, two of the company's creative studios, Timi and Lightspeed, are creating Palworld clones. This doesn't come as a surprise considering the success of Palworld - which is still averaging over 100,000 concurrent players a day on Steam .

In response to Auroria, Mizobe took to Twitter, shared a screenshot of the upcoming game, and said (translation via Automaton): "Tencent is already making a Palworld clone game! In China, many companies are simultaneously developing mobile clones of Palworld, and the budgets are in the 10 billion yen range, 10 times larger than Palworld's." The CEO continues: "Next year, we might see many Genshin Impact-level creature (or bishojo) raising games…These are incredible times."

Palworld's community manager, 'Bucky', also recently discussed an upcoming open-world creature-collecting game - Pearl Abyss' DokeV. After a Twitter user dubbed it a "Palworld killer," the developer responded by showing their support for the game, praising its soundtrack and saying it "looks incredible." It's a great time to be a fan of this kind of game as we're likely about to be playing a lot more of them.

If you just can't wait to play something new, take a look at our games like Palworld list.