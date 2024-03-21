2 months after launch, Palworld is still averaging over 100,000 concurrent players a day on Steam even with the biggest content updates still to come

Two months after launch, Palworld has proven that it has staying power, with over 100,000 concurrent players a day still playing on Steam.

Palworld became an overnight sensation when it launched back in January, selling two million copies in a single day across PC and Xbox. Within days, it surpassed two million concurrent players on Steam, a feat which, until that point, only Playerunknown's Battlegrounds had managed to pull off. Now, two months later, this Pokemon survival mashup is still attracting an impressive number of players.

According to SteamDB, Palword's concurrent player count is comfortably hitting over 100,000 per day on Valve's platform. At the time of writing, the 24-hour peak sits at 106,980, and Tuesday, March 19 - exactly two months after its release - saw 112,381 concurrent players spending time with their Pals. The figures over the past weekend are even more impressive, with highs of over 140,000 recorded on Saturday, March 16.

Of course, these are nowhere near the crazy numbers it was doing at launch, but Palworld is still among the most-played games on Steam, and there's potential for its popularity to increase in the future with the wealth of content developer Pocketpair has planned. According to the first Palworld roadmap, endgame raids, PvP, server transfer, improved Pal AI, additional islands, and more are currently in the pipeline.

Last month, community manager Bucky addressed Palworld's slowly declining player count, reassuring fans that it's fine to stop playing. "There are so many amazing games out there to play," they said. "You don't need to feel guilty about hopping from game to game. If you are still playing Palworld, we love you. If you're no longer playing Palworld, we still love you, and we hope you'll come back for round 2 when you're ready."

