Barbie star Margot Robbie is producing a Monopoly movie

Margot Robbie's LuckyChap production company is set to produce a movie based on the beloved board game Monopoly – and we're here for it.

"Monopoly is a top property – pun fully intended," LuckyChap said in a statement. "Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro."

The multiplayer board game, based on the 1903 game The Landlord's Game, was developed by the Parker Bros. and hit shelves in 1935. Players collect cash, buy and sell property, and can end up in jail. The point of the game is to essentially collect rent from your opponents and drive them into bankruptcy.

The face of the game is this cute little mustachioed man in a tophat and monocle named Milburn Pennybags aka Mr. Monopoly. And while we don't know what a Monopoly movie would be about, we wouldn't mind a movie that delves into the backstory of Mr. Monopoly, or something equally quirky.

A 2010 documentary about Monopoly, titled Under the Boardwalk: The Monopoly Story, premiered at the Anaheim International Film Festival in 2010 and follows competitive Monopoly players around the world. Documentarian Kevin Tostado directed the pic, with Zachary Levi serving as the film's narrator.

The doc delves into the psychology of the game as well as winning strategies, but we have a feeling Luckychap's vision for the film will be more character-focused. You know those little tokens you get to play with, like the iron, race car, shoe, Scottie dog, wheelbarrow, etc.? We wouldn't be surprised if they come to life and start talking (and we would absolutely pay real and play money to see it.)

