Baldur's Gate 3 speedrunners are now competing to see who can bonk the bear the quickest

Baldur's Gate 3 players are now seeing how quickly they can have sex with a bear.

In case you somehow weren't already aware, the Baldur's Gate 3 player base is quite horny. Now, some players are putting their horniness to the test in a new way - seeing who among them can be the fastest player to have sex with Halsin in his bear form.

As first reported by VG24/7, one player has somehow managed to have sex with Halsin the Bear in under an hour. The, erm, impressive "Bear%" speedrun can be seen just below, in which the player progresses from the very start of Baldur's Gate 3 all the way to romancing Halsin in Act 3 in bear form in approximately 50 minutes and 30 seconds.

Yes, the speedrun category requires you to get all the way to Act 3 to romance Halsin as a bear. The speedrunner above achieves this by using the same strategy that we've seen countless times among the Baldur's Gate 3 speedrunning scene. They effectively 'Ghost Jump' and 'Shadowbox' their way through the entire game, past major quest barriers and fights by going outside of ordinary parameters.

The run actually comes in ahead of schedule - the speedrunner estimated they wouldn't be shacking up with Halsin in bear form for 59 minutes and 40 seconds, so they shaved a whole nine minutes off their target time. Take a bow, incredibly eccentric RPG community; you've pulled off a fantastic feat yet again.

Baldur's Gate 3 sex speedruns have been around since the game launched in August, in a move that should surprise literally no one. In a shocking development, earlier this month Larian patched Baldur's Gate 3 to make Lae'zel's romance have higher standards, putting up a huge barrier in sex speedruns and throwing the community into shambles.

