Baldur's Gate 3 Shadowheart actor explains why her character's romances "feel like something that you could have in real life"

The actor who plays Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3 has revealed the secret sauce that makes the RPG's romances so believable: that sweet, sweet slow burn.

*Light story spoilers for Baldur's Gate 3 ahead!*

If you've played Larian's latest for any length of time, you will have noticed that many - but certainly not all - of the Baldur's Gate 3 romance and relationship options require a good deal of patience and intention before you see results - whether that's a steamy tango with a bear-shaped Druid or something more nuanced.

In other words, unless you're extremely lucky or have figured out exactly which dialogue options impress your Baldur's Gate 3 companions, there will likely be a long road of ups and downs before anything resembling a romance blossoms. And for Shadowheart actor Jennifer English, that's part of the reason the RPG's relationships feel so true-to-life.

"I think the way it's written is so beautiful," English told Gayming. "I'm totally repeating what [Lae'zel actor Devora Wilde] has said because she made this really beautiful point that, especially with Lae'zel and Shadowheart's romances, which are slow burn, you do build up those very deep relationships, and they're not a win state. They're something you earn in a really authentic and organic way. And I love that because it means that these relationships with the Tavs feel so real. And it's not like we are romancing in a traditional, and boring way. It feels like something that you could have in real life."



She adds, "Whether it's like enemies to lovers, which is a bit of a trope, but it doesn’t feel like that either. It just feels so unique to them. And I'm really proud of that, and whether you're queer or not, whoever your Tav is, it feels like a real relationship with Shadowheart or Lae'zel, or Gale, or whoever."

I have to agree with English that the most rewarding romances in Baldur's Gate 3 are those that feel so delicate at first that one wrong dialogue choice could shatter them, but later develop into deeper, more trusting relationships. Don't get me wrong, I was flattered when Lae'zel propositioned me on our third night of knowing each other, but whether that was true love or just a fleeting flame remains to be seen.

