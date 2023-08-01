Baldur's Gate 3 players praise Larian Studios for the attention to detail in the RPG

Ahead of the game's full release, Baldur's Gate 3 players are praising developer Larian Studios for the level of detail they're already seeing in the RPG.

As highlighted by a Reddit user, one moment in Baldur's Gate 3 shows just how high the level of detail is in the game. As the post below explains, the person in question was playing Baldur's Gate 3 when they were pickpocketed by a Tiefling kid. After chasing them, the kid jumped into a pile of rubble and disappeared beneath it. This didn't stop the player in question though, as they then remembered that they were a druid and transformed into a cat.

Now small enough to fit into the same gap beneath the rubble, this player snuck in (as a cat) and came across a huge cave where the kid, as well as others, have built a hideout full of all the stolen stuff they'd accumulated. Since they're no longer the victim of pickpocketing and instead an adorable little kitty, the kids were apparently none the wiser and came up to them and called them cute.

Following this, the player says they then stole their stuff back and decided to get revenge on the kids by then transforming into a giant spider - causing the kids to all run away screaming, with one adding: "Oh no, not again!" which is just hilarious. "If the attention to detail and sense of adventure continues into the later acts, [Baldur's Gate 3] is unequivocally going to be GOTY," the same player adds at the end of their post.

This in-game interaction has gone down well with not just this fan, but several others in the subreddit too. "This is one of those games where we'll still be finding new things on the regular years from now," one user said, which seems extremely likely considering just how much we've found during the game's early access period. "Imagine If the kids don't know those were druids and just think some cats can turn into giant spiders," another adds, which makes the whole thing even funnier.

A different player has also pointed out that the "not again" joke could actually be a clue to how the kids managed to accumulate so many items in their cave: "Those kids are hiding in a druid grove," the comment reads, "the 'not again' probably doesn’t refer to spiders creeping around in the cave. It probably refers to the fact that other Druids have snuck in there to scare them when they’ve gotten caught stealing in the past."

Now we're officially in August, Baldur's Gate 3 is set to release in full in just a couple of days - with PC players getting access as soon as August 3, and PS5 players following shortly behind on September 6.