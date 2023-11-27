Baldur's Gate 3 players pin down where the RPG actually takes place on D&D's massive Faerun map

Baldur's Gate 3 players have managed to work out precisely where on the map the RPG actually takes place.

Baldur's Gate 3 is set in Faerun, a vast continent filled with intriguing characters to meet, enemies to battle, and secrets to discover. As the events of Larian's acclaimed RPG play out, we know we're somewhere near Baldur's Gate, which is located on the Sword Coast of Faerun, though looking at a map of the place, it's not entirely clear where, and it's something that's never officially been explained.

Now, one particularly knowledgeable D&D fan has taken matters into their own hands and has managed pin down our location in Baldur's Gate 3. According to user CommanderRasseru over on the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit, the crash-site of the Nautiloid ship - where your adventure starts out from - is "kind of tricky to spot as it has to be on a large bend where the river goes north a way and for the river to be off the Grove's East." The player adds that due to the lack of folks coming to investigate the ship's explosive crash landing, it must be fairly far from places like Fort Morninglord and Eltureal.

Moonrise Towers, which we later venture to, the player surmises, is "on the straight part of the river after a huge bend to the west." They've helpfully marked both locations on the map below to highlight exactly where they mean.

CommanderRasseru admits that this might not be entirely accurate and instead is their "best rough guess." Naturally, in the comments, other players have been offering suggestions of their own. "Moonrise Towers (according to books from the 90s) is between Anga Vled and Elturel, South of Skuldask road," user SPACKlick says, which they reckon would place it where the crash site is on the map above. "The crash site is off the risen road between Moonrise and Elturel," they add.

Comparing it to earlier maps of the area, user ASmallLyre, points out some "curious" things Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian has done with the surroundings, noting that "they've got mountains (with Risen Road and Mountain Pass) where none have appeared before."

Baldur's Gate 3 is an expansive game that you can easily sink hundreds of hours into, though it's incredible how little of the landscape we actually see in that time. This certainly gives Larian a lot of potential for more adventures in Faerun, something which players are certainly all for. "Now I just want Larian Studios to make an entire game where you can explore all of Faerun," says Sufficient_Tap_8171. "Let's get a Kickstarter going!"

More Baldur's Gate games could certainly be on the cards, given the success and popularity of the series' latest offering. Earlier this month, Baldur's Gate 3 picked up a plethora of awards at the Golden Joysticks 2023, including Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, and Ultimate Game of the Year.

When asked about Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC, Larian says, "we want to do more".