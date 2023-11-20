Baldur's Gate 3 player inadvertently kills Karlach, slaughters the Tieflings, and murders the Owlcub for an 'accidental' evil playthrough

A Baldur's Gate 3 player accidentally turned their playthrough into a purely evil run.

Recently, a new player just booted up Baldur's Gate 3 for the first time. That would be all fine and dandy, but unfortunately just about everything that could have gone wrong for them did go wrong, as the subreddit post's title below attests to. A series of never-ending carnage began by the player accidentally killing a bird.

Because of their approximation to the Druid's Grove in Act 1, a Druid got real mad at the slain bird, and decided to take out their anger on the Tieflings (for some reason). That turned into every Tiefling in the Grove getting murdered, which then turned into the player having to murder all the angry Druids in turn.

It gets worse. They then found Karlach, who was real mad at them because of the whole 'slaughter at the Grove' business, and in a "panicked" state decided to behead her. "I may or may not have traded her head for a sword. Not necessarily a mistake, since it’s a pretty cool sword," adds the player in question.

They then proceeded to boot Minthara off a cliff and into a chasm. Now this isn't necessarily a mistake, or an "evil" act for their playthrough, but I can see their frustration - with the Druid's Grove devoid of life, Minthara probably would've signed up for their party if she hadn't been murdered.

The player then killed the Owlbear and its cub, "yeeted" the gnome even though they looked up a guide, and had Gale abandon them because they didn't want to give him any magical treats. Ouch. Those ones really hurt, arguably even more than triggering the slaughter of an entire group of people in the Grove.

Oh, but at least they saved Scratch. "I play fetch with him every long rest to help me forget my terrible sins," the player adds in the comments. Hey, at least they got one good thing out of this entire clusterfuck. At this rate they'll probably let Shadowheart murder Lae'zel in the camp.

