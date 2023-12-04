Baldur's Gate 3 fans spot a bunch of additional combat changes added in patch 5, including one that lowers the effectiveness of Warlocks

The latest patch for Baldur's Gate 3 brings a bunch of extra changes that weren't listed, including one that lowers the effectiveness of the Warlock class.

Baldur's Gate 3 patch 5 rolled out last week, and alongside the plethora of new additions and adjustments detailed in the patch notes, players have been discovering lots of other changes to gameplay not mentioned by Larian.

A post by user nt_carlson on the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit includes a rundown of the additional changes that have been spotted so far, and it's a surprisingly lengthy list.

One of the most notable changes is to the effectiveness of your arsenal. As the user points out, "Lots of weapons that had DRS sources like the Firestoker now just get bonus damage". Other balancing changes affect abilities, including Tavern Brawler, which "no longer adds a separate damage instance on throw", and Sneak Attack and Colossus Slayer, as both "can no longer be buffed by damage riders."

Also on the list is Pact of the Blade, which no longer stacks with Extra Attack, giving the Warlock fewer opportunities to attack. It's a pretty big blow to the class, but as players point out in the comments, it did make the Warlock a tad overpowered. Fortunately, if you're a fan of this killer combo, all is not lost as this - as well as all the changes mentioned so far - only apply to Honour Mode, the game's punishing new difficulty option.

Elsewhere, Arcane Charge has had a significant overhaul across the board. Previously, it dealt extra damage equal to your proficiency bonus at a cost to your movement speed; now it "adds 2 damage only to spells" and doesn't come with a movement speed penalty. Additionally, according to the post, Heal's range has been increased from 1.5m to 18m.You can check out this community guide for more unlisted changes brought about by patch 5.

As for what's been mentioned in the patch notes, Larian has included a new epilogue that contains "some of the most complex writing in the game" and adds nearly 3,600 lines of new dialogue. You can now also manage all of your companion's gear and items from one screen, thanks to a long-awaited inventory fix.

