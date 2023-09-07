Baldur's Gate 3 director reveals his least-favourite D&D class, and I've been personally attacked

By Ali Jones
published

You'll take this lute from my cold, dead hands

Baldur's Gate 3
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The director of Baldur's Gate 3 has revealed his least-favourite D&D class - but also explained that it took a lot of work to get right in the game.

In an interview with Dungeons & Dragons, Swen Vincke was discussing a few of the game's systems that required a disproportionate amount of work to get right; spells like Speak with Animals or Seeming "are things that require a lot of effort from a development point of view," but Vincke says that he's happy they made their way into the final game.

That's a sentiment that extends to Vincke's least-favourite class - the humble Bard. "If you see how much effort went into the Bard," he says, before revealing that "I never would play a Bard in my life, I wouldn't even be close to touching it."

Vincke's anti-Bard sentiment extends back at least as far as the early development of Divinity: Original Sin 2: "We had a poll, and my head of production said we should do a Bard. I said 'we should do a Polymorph class for sure, we should not be doing a Bard, nobody likes playing a Bard'." In that case the audience sided with Vincke, but in D&D, where the Bard is a standard class, they had to be included regardless of the director's personal preferences.

I do see Vincke's point - mechanically, the Bard is all over the place, and their sky-high Charisma scores mean that they're a DM's worst nightmare. However, that's exactly why my first Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough was a Bard, and why yours should be too - it's a slightly less punishing way of making your way through the game while you're still getting to grips with it (here are the best Baldur's Gate 3 Bard class builds, if you're tempted).

Baldur's Gate 3 PS5 trailer

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Vincke's Bard dev comments are in line with his desire to make sure every Baldur's Gate 3 player has a good experience, even if only 0.01% of players make a specific choice.

Perhaps contributing to Vincke's concerns was the amount of work that went into Baldur's Gate 3's Bards: "With what the team did on the Bard - the music playing together and all the insults, all the taunts that you could do, it was really well done, but it was a lot of effort trying to support non-combat interactions." 

Those 'non-combat' moments include using the Bard's musical gifts to distract NPCs while a more roguish player robbed them blind, but between Cutting Words, Bardic Inspiration, and the music that plays whenever your song-slinger casts a spell, there's a lot of smaller details that are captured very effectively for the Bard. Even if Vincke doesn't like them very much.

I accidentally made the best possible Baldur's Gate 3 party.

Ali Jones
Ali Jones
News Editor

I'm GamesRadar's news editor, working with the team to deliver breaking news from across the industry. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.