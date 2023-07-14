Baldur's Gate 3 dev discusses the Divinity: Original Sin 2 spinoff that never was

A Divinity: Original Sin 2 spinoff was once in the works, according to Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Vincke spoke of the "many projects" Larian has worked on that never saw the light of day, including a Divinity: Original Sin 2 spinoff that was "quite far" into development before the studio pulled the plug.

"Soul for Frost Island was the code name," Vincke explained. "It was DOS2 with new mechanics."

"I'm not going to tell you what the mechanics are," he added, "because we're going to reuse them for something else at some point, but it was its own story, it was fairly far in advancement, and we killed it in favour of something else."

Vincke also confirmed that Larian's tactical RPG Divinity: Fallen Heroes, which was meant to release in 2019 but was put on hold indefinitely, has now been cancelled outright. "That didn't work out," he said. "It's gone for good."

According to Vincke, it's "very hard" for one developer to be working on several games all at once. "We've tried it multiple times, we've failed multiple times," he explained.

Still, having learned from past experiences, the studio is keen to try again, albeit with a little more caution when it comes to unveiling its creations to the world. "We'll see if we're successful with the next one," Vincke said, adding, "We'll be a little bit more careful in announcing it."

Larian's main focus right now is, of course, Baldur's Gate 3, which launches on August 3 on PC and shortly after on PS5. Take a look at our new Baldur's Gate 3 preview for a deeper look at what could well be the studio's most impressive RPG so far.

For more role-playing goodness, check out our guide to the best RPG games.