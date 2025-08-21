Baldur's Gate 3 boss Swen Vincke shares the RPG love, predicts the long-awaited Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 "is going to be big"
After a two decade hiatus
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines is a certified cult classic, so there are obviously some fans in the industry who were enamoured by its toothy chops two decades ago. Larian Studios boss and Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke seems to be one of those, as he recently shared the RPG love with the really long-awaited sequel: Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2.
"This game is going to be big - really cool," Vincke tweeted after presumably seeing or playing the game at Gamescom 2025.
No surprise, either. GamesRadar+'s hands-on preview of Bloodlines 2 at the convention was similarly impressed. "It's this commitment to narrative and worldbuilding that impresses above all else," our Andrew Brown wrote. "The original Bloodlines became a cult classic thanks to its richly-realized setting and narrative, and to see The Chinese Room focus on those same hallmarks is deeply affirming. Are we back?"
Vincke's not the only big-name dev crossing their fingers for the gothic sequel's success. Former Dragon Age maestro David Gaider previously hoped the follow-up would be "in the same line as Expedition 33 or Baldur's Gate 3" - and thought it would be really exciting for the genre if Bloodlines 2 could deliver a great RPG experience "that wasn't beholden to the fantasy or sci-fi genre," as is usual.
Helldivers 2 CEO Shams Jorjani was also excited about the game after signing it at a different company 10 years ago, as he wished the game "sticks the landing" following a troubled development.
Whatever turbulent waters Bloodlines 2 went through seems to be over now since it finally has an October 21, 2025 release date.
