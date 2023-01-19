BAFTA 2023 nominations list in full

The BAFTA 2023 nominations have been announced, and All Quiet on the Western Front leads the way with nods in 14 categories, including Best Film and Best Director. Golden Globes favorites The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once came in joint second place with 10 nominations each, while Elvis picked up nine nominations, including a Best Actor nod for Austin Butler.

"Thank you BAFTA for this incredible honor for both myself and our film," the star of Baz Lurhmann's biopic said in a statement. "The three year journey to bring the one and only Elvis to life was the experience of a lifetime as an actor. It was a privilege to work alongside our amazing cast and crew each and everyday. Thank you, Baz, for encouraging me to take risks and including me in your extraordinary vision for this film."

This year was also a good year for recognizing smaller British talent, with Charlotte Wells' debut drama Aftersun receiving a lot of recognition – the film received four nominations, including Outstanding British Film and an acting nod for Paul Mescal. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and Blue Jean also received nominations.

We've got the full list of BAFTA 2023 nominations below. For more on the BAFTAs, check out our interview with Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Daryl McCormack .

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TÁR

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director, or Producer

(Image credit: Cinetic)

Charlotte Wells, director (Aftersun)

Georgia Oakley, writer/director & Hélène Sifre, producer (Blue Jean)

Marie Lidén, director (Electric Malady)

Katy Brand, writer (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Maia Kenworthy, director (Rebellion)

Best Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Director

Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave)

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Todd Field (TÁR)

Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King)

Best Original Screenplay

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures UK)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (TÁR)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, & Ian Stokell (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)

Colm Bairéad (The Quiet Girl)

Rebecca Lenkiewicz (She Said)

Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale)

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett (TÁR)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Supporting Actress

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Albrecht Schuch (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Michael Ward (Empire of Light)

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Editing

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Make Up & Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

The Whale

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Special Visual Effects

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

Best Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Shelia Atim

The BAFTA 2023 winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, which airs at 7pm on February 19 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. For more on the top releases of the past year, check out our picks of the best movies of 2022.