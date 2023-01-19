BAFTA 2023 nominations list in full

The BAFTA 2023 nominations have been announced, and All Quiet on the Western Front leads the way with nods in 14 categories, including Best Film and Best Director. Golden Globes favorites The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once came in joint second place with 10 nominations each, while Elvis picked up nine nominations, including a Best Actor nod for Austin Butler.
"Thank you BAFTA for this incredible honor for both myself and our film," the star of Baz Lurhmann's biopic said in a statement. "The three year journey to bring the one and only Elvis to life was the experience of a lifetime as an actor. It was a privilege to work alongside our amazing cast and crew each and everyday. Thank you, Baz, for encouraging me to take risks and including me in your extraordinary vision for this film."
This year was also a good year for recognizing smaller British talent, with Charlotte Wells' debut drama Aftersun receiving a lot of recognition – the film received four nominations, including Outstanding British Film and an acting nod for Paul Mescal. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and Blue Jean also received nominations.
We've got the full list of BAFTA 2023 nominations below. For more on the BAFTAs, check out our interview with Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Daryl McCormack.
Best Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- TÁR
Outstanding British Film
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian and Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director, or Producer
- Charlotte Wells, director (Aftersun)
- Georgia Oakley, writer/director & Hélène Sifre, producer (Blue Jean)
- Marie Lidén, director (Electric Malady)
- Katy Brand, writer (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
- Maia Kenworthy, director (Rebellion)
Best Film Not in the English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision to Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Best Documentary
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Best Animated Film
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Director
- Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front)
- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave)
- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Todd Field (TÁR)
- Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King)
Best Original Screenplay
- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)
- Todd Field (TÁR)
- Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, & Ian Stokell (All Quiet on the Western Front)
- Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)
- Colm Bairéad (The Quiet Girl)
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz (She Said)
- Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale)
Best Leading Actress
- Cate Blanchett (TÁR)
- Viola Davis (The Woman King)
- Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Leading Actor
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Colin Farrell (The Banshees
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hong Chau (The Whale)
- Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Carey Mulligan (She Said)
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
- Albrecht Schuch (All Quiet on the Western Front)
- Michael Ward (Empire of Light)
Best Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Best Casting
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Editing
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Best Costume Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Make Up & Hair
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
- The Whale
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- TÁR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Special Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best British Short Animation
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain is Waiting
Best Short Film
- The Ballad of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Shelia Atim
The BAFTA 2023 winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, which airs at 7pm on February 19 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. For more on the top releases of the past year, check out our picks of the best movies of 2022.