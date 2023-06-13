Badass Clone Wars character revealed for Star Wars Villainous board game expansion

The characters joining Boba Fett in the upcoming Star Wars Villainous board game expansion have been revealed, and one of them is a popular Clone Wars mainstay.

Now that Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy is up for pre-order (you can get a special edition for $29.99 at Target ahead of the July 30 release date), its full roster has been revealed - the bounty hunter Cad Bane and Inquisitor Seventh Sister are along for the ride as playable characters. You can use them and this expansion as a standalone release, or mix it with the original Star Wars Villainous board game.

We still don't know how those characters will play, but product shots from the Target listing give us a better look at their movers (which are always a highlight of the Villainous franchise, which ranks highly in our list of the best board games). You can check these out below.

While Cad Bane will be familiar to fans due to his appearance throughout the Clone Wars animated series (not to mention a brief live-action stint in The Book of Boba Fett), the Seventh Sister might be a little harder to place. Taken from Rebels, she's one of the Inquisitors that goes after the team during its second season and winds up having a showdown with Ahsoka. Funnily enough, she's also voiced in those episodes by Buffy the Vampire Slayer herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Although we were wrong in our initial guess after the Star Wars Villainous expansion reveal that Jabba the Hutt would be a playable character, he does still appear as an ally or special ability card in Boba's deck. We were right about the inclusion of Cad Bane though, and this version seems to be from Clone Wars as opposed to Bad Batch or Book of Boba Fett. That means the likes of Aurra Sing are being brought in as well as part of his card deck.

So, what do these characters all have in common? They're all hunting for someone or many someones. That seems likely to play a part in their mechanics because the little text you can see from Jabba's card mentions "any Bounty." Perhaps these are short-term objectives or Hero cards you're trying to get rid of for points.

We'll be able to find out this July 30. Until then, you can grab a copy of the game at Target.

Pre-order Scum and Villainy | $29.99 at Target

Available July 30 - While it'll almost certainly come to other retailers before long (and will appear elsewhere in the UK), the only place we've seen the Star Wars Villainous expansion right now is Target. This one has a special cover and its movers have a unique, exclusive finish you won't find anywhere else.

