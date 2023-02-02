Back 4 Blood has been left for dead at Turtle Rock

Back 4 Blood studio Turtle Rock is already moving onto its next game.

In a release (opens in new tab) published to its official website, Turtle Rock reveals that it's working on a brand new game and explains that it simply doesn't have the manpower to work on Back 4 Blood simultaneously.

"Turtle Rock Studios is actually pretty small for a studio making AAA games. We don’t have quite enough folks to continue working on Back 4 Blood content while we spin up another game – yes, another game! Given this, it’s time for us to put our heads down, get back in the lab, and get to work on the next big thing."

What this means is that Back 4 Blood won't be getting any more new content, but its servers will remain online for the foreseeable future, so you can still play what's there until Turtle Rock announces otherwise.

Back 4 Blood launched in October 2021 and would go on to receive three expansion packs: Tunnels of Terror, Children of the Worm, and River of Blood. And while there's plenty of stuff to dig into nowadays, as a fan it's disappointing to see Back 4 Blood getting sunsetted only a little more than a year on from launch. Despite its lukewarm reception, especially around launch, I thought Turtle Rock did an admirable job taking the mantle from Valve proper and making a worthy spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead.

Turtle Rock says to expect news on its next game after a short quiet period, at which point it'll return "bigger, bolder and better than ever."

