Ay! Splatoon 3 fans can't get enough of Big Man

By published

They just think he's neat!

Splatoon 3 Big Man
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Splatoon 3 fans are already loving the new manta ray character Big Man following today’s game-specific Nintendo Direct. 

In case you missed it, Nintendo hosted another Direct today, this time focusing on the upcoming Splatoon sequel. During the 30-minute presentation, we got plenty of takeaways from new gameplay elements, a better look a the game’s weapons, and the first look at a number of new and returning characters. One new face that has charmed fans in particular though is Big Man the Manta Ray. 

Big Man is just one of the three members of the Splatfest group Deep Cut which is also made up of Frye the eel master and Shiver the shark tamer. Understandably, with a great name like Big Man, and a lovably dorky appearance, this manta ray was always going to be a fan favorite. Below, we’ve included just some examples of the internet reacting to Big Man in a big way. 

See more
See more
See more
See more

Giant sea pancake aside here’s what else that was revealed during today’s Splatoon 3 Direct. During the showcase, it was revealed that Splatoon 3 will be getting a beta in the form of Splatfest in just a few weeks' time on August 27. We also got our first look at the Splatoon 3 in-game card game which sees players take part in a Turf Wars spin-off game called Tableturf Battle. It’s also been revealed that Splatoon 3 is getting "large-scale paid DLC" alongside two years of free updates.

Want to know even more about the upcoming Nintendo game? Find out everything you need to know about the Splatoon 3 amiibos that are coming over the holidays.  

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  