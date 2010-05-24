Avengers to take on the Skrulls?

It’s not confirmed yet, but several sources are reporting that the main villains in Marvel’s upcoming team-up flick The Avengers will be the extraterrestrial Skrulls.

Not up to speed with your Marvel? If not, these baddies are a green-skinned, humanoid alien race who can shape-shift. All together now; hmmm.

It was originally assumed that Norse God of mischief Loki (who’ll soon be appearing in Thor ) was to be the main antagonist by taking control of the Hulk, but now signs all point to the reptilian aliens.

On the one hand, they were the focus of Marvel’s recent Invasion crossover. On the other, they’ve been key to the Ultimates series, which is where lots of screen ideas have been pinched from.

Then there’s the fact that Joss Whedon (who’s writing the script) recently did a 25-issue run on Astonishing X-Men about an alien takeover…

Though the word of the street is that the Skrulls will be used in a clandestine manner, there’s also evidence to suggest we’ll be seeing their also-from-outer-space enemies The Kree (with Sam Pennington to play a character called Noh-Varr).

So, if true, good choice or bad? Well, with two alien races, possibly a mischevious Norse god and four superheroes (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and The Hulk) to balance, it could be a bit much...

The Avengers is scheduled for release on May 4th, 2012; while Iron Man 2 is still playing, Thor opens on May 5th 2011 and Captain America: The First Avenger will be out on July 22nd 2011.



