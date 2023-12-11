Marvel fans spot a small Iron Man continuity error in Avengers: Infinity War that you won't be able to unsee

Marvel fans have spotted a continuity error in Avengers: Infinity War – and it involves Tony Stark's mustache.

As pointed out by a Reddit user, Iron Man's facial hair seemingly changes while he's facing off against Thanos towards the climax of the movie. In two stills posted side by side, his facial hair looks much thicker and his mustache is a slightly different shape in one image than in the other. Of course, this is likely to be the result of reshoots, but fans found the mistake pretty funny all the same.

"They just looked at Cavill in Justice League and thought 'yeah, probs best to just leave it alone tbh,'" quipped one user, referring to Warner Bros. needing to edit out Henry Cavill's Mission: Impossible – Fallout mustache in Justice League reshoots.

"Side effect of him trying to shave half of all life in the universe," said another. "Thanos was not fucking around with the reality stone," wrote another Redditor, while someone else replied : "No, that's just Thanos' aura. His baldness is so intimidating people close by begin rapidly losing hair."

Released back in 2018, Avengers: Infinity War left us with Marvel's greatest cliffhanger to date, with Thanos' snap wiping out half the universe. Of course, it was then followed up by 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which was Robert Downey Jr.'s swansong as Iron Man.

