Avatar: The Last Airbender's auditions were so secretive, one actor's test scene was set in a bank

Netflix went to serious lengths to keep the auditions for the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender show a secret – including writing fake scenes set in a bank.

"It’s funny, because the audition was set in an investment bank… I was like this corporate poncho, and it was the meeting [with Zuko], the first scene," Zhao actor Ken Leung tells GamesRadar+ of his bizarre audition.

It only gets weirder from there, with Leung revealing more details about the hush-hush audition – a tactic likely used to keep news of The Last Airbender’s live-action adaptation under wraps until Netflix was ready to reveal it.

"Zuko was this teenager asking for access to his trust at the bank. I don’t even remember what our names were. Zhao’s speech to his troops was this bank executive speech to the bank employees. I had zero wherewithal, I thought it was a whole different project," Leung says.

After Leung booked the gig as the Fire Nation’s Zhao, he then went ahead and did the research – no, not a day trip to Wall Street. Instead, the actor – best known for his roles in Lost and Industry – sat down to watch the original Nickelodeon cartoon series for "information". Hey, it’s not quite Aang actor Gordon Cormier’s 26 times watching the show, but it’ll do.

"When I got it, I watched the [animated series] for the first time, really for information and to see how it would play on me, if it did at all," Leung says.

