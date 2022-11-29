Australia vs Denmark live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online and on TV

With the top spot all but decided in Group D, it's looking like Australia vs Denmark will have the air of a knockout game to it with both sides knowing what they need to do to progress to the last 16 on Wednesday. So read on to discover how to watch an Australia vs Denmark live stream and get the World Cup 2022 game from anywhere.

After the thrashing they suffered at the hands of Giroud and co in their opener, Australia regained their composure to battle to a hard-fought win against Tunisia last Saturday. Mitch Duke of Liverpool (Liverpool in New South Wales, that is) was the goal scoring hero. Can Australia break their 16-year hoodoo and qualify for the World Cup knockouts for the first time since Germany 2006?

Denmark will be kicking themselves now that they were unable to breakdown a stolid Tunisia earlier in the group. And then they came desperately close to stealing a point against a strong France side, until Kylian Mbappé put them to the sword. But despite being behind the Aussies in the group, they're a whole 28 FIFA World Ranking places to the good, and Kasper Hjulmand's Danes will fancy their chances to get the better of the Socceroos and - assuming France aren't upset by Tunisia - head through.

If there's one thing we know from this World Cup however, it's that we should expect the unexpected. So read our guide on how to watch an Australia vs Denmark live stream, including what TV channels and services you'll need – and make sure you know how to watch Qatar World Cup 2022 on your games console as well.

Watch an Australia vs Denmark live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) SBS

If you're a Socceroos fan Down Under, you can watch an Australia vs Denmark live stream on SBS at the very unsociable time of 2am AEDT in the early hours of Thursday, December 1. Local streaming service SBS on Demand will provide live coverage of every Qatar World Cup game.

How to watch Australia vs Denmark live stream online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) BBC

Viewers based in the UK looking to cheer on their team can watch Australia vs Denmark on free-to-air BBC Two. Coverage starts at 2.45pm GMT ahead of a 3pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday, November 30. That also means you can live stream for free via the BBC's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer - all you need is a valid UK TV licence. iPlayer is also the place to go if you're looking to watch matches in 4K, with the service providing streams in UHD exclusively in the UK. BBC iPlayer is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku.

Watch an Australia vs Denmark live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) FS1

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be able to watch an Australia vs Denmark live stream at 10am ET / 7am PT on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package. There are also a number of cord-cutting services, however, that includes Fox and FS1. Sling TV and its Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FS1. Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month, but gives you 121 channels including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. Spanish language coverage is meanwhile available via Telemundo or Peacock. The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

Watch an Australia vs Denmark live stream in Canada