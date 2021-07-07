Zack Snyder reveals the first look at Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves

Zack Snyder has revealed the first look at Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves.

The Justice League director posted the images to Twitter, captioned: "Meet the Army of Thieves. The action-packed prequel to Army of the Dead, directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, is coming soon to Netflix. #ArmyOfThieves" Check out the pictures below.

The photos show Schweighöfer's character Dieter, along with cast members Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Guz Khan, and Stuart Martin. Snyder previously described the prequel as an "English, French, and German language movie" that "feels international."

Dieter first appeared in Snyder's Army of the Dead as the genius safe-cracker who could get the mercenaries inside Bly Casino's vault. Netflix's official synopsis for the prequel teases that a "mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe," and as you can see from the pictures, Dieter has his work cut out for him, with two elaborate looking safes in his way.

Spoiler alert for Army of the Dead, but Dieter – like the majority of the characters – didn't make it out of the zombie heist flick alive. Though Snyder has teased that there's a chance the safecracker might have survived after all, it's looking like Dieter's story has a tragic end. But, that's without even getting into the time loop theory, which might mean the characters have another (and another, and another) shot at escaping the undead of Las Vegas after all.

Army of the Dead proved to be a big hit for Netflix, landing in the top 10 of their most popular original movies of all time. Along with Army of Thieves, the universe will expand with an animated series on the way that will explain more about the early days of the zombie outbreak, titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

Snyder is also continuing his Netflix collaboration with the recently announced Rebel Moon, a reworking of his unmade Star Wars movie, which was inspired by Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai. It will focus on a young woman rallying allies from other planets to fight against a tyrant.

Army of Thieves is expected this year, though it doesn't yet have a firm release date. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.