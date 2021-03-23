Zack Snyder reveals playlist of his favorite movies on HBO Max

For those who can't get enough of what's going on in Zack Snyder's head, the director has curated a special list of some of his very favorite movies. The list contains over 30 titles and can be found on the home menu of HBO Max, where you would usually browse what to watch next. The director credits all of the movies for changing the way that consumers think about cinema and highlights a host of award-winning content.

The director – who recently released his version of Justice League – put together a video discussing some of the films, as well as outlining the whole list of pictures. In it, he breaks down things like what makes Seven Samurai special, and how Mad Max: Fury Road shines for its action-packed narrative. You can check out both the full video and broken out list below – and see if you can spot the sneaky TV show that made the cut.

HBO Max has labeled the creation a "watchlist of Snyder's favorite titles". Titles span from the '50s and into the last decade and feature everything from Hollywood classics to modern masterpieces. You can check out the director's full list below, and you can view all the content in full from your HBO Max account. (Check out the best HBO Max prices if you don't have one.)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

2001: A Space Odyssey

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Cinema Paradiso

Dangerous Liaisons

Down By Law

Dunkirk

The English Patient

Escape from New York

Jacob’s Ladder

Little Children

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Matrix

Michael Clayton

Mulholland Dr.

My Left Foot

Night of the Living Dead

No Country for Old Men

Paris, Texas

The Player

Rashomon

Rick and Morty

Se7en

Seven Samurai

The Shining

Stranger Than Paradise

A Streetcar Named Desire

Throne of Blood

Time Bandits

True Detective

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

Unforgiven

The Wages of Fear

Wings of Desire

Yojimbo

