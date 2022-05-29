Yoda stars in his first-ever solo comic book series this fall

Of all the characters in the Star Wars galaxy, Yoda has perhaps one of the longest and most interesting histories to explore. And this October, he'll star in a 10-issue limited series that does exactly that, featuring a variety of creators who will explore key moments in his long, powerful life.

Announced May 26 at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Star Wars: Yoda will follow the legendary Jedi Master during his self-imposed exile on Dagobah, in his first-ever solo comics title. The story will be divided into three arcs by three creative teams, taking place across several centuries.

Writer Cavan Scott and artist Nico Leon's Yoda story will take place during the High Republic era, approximately 200 years before the events of the Phantom Menace. Writers Jody Houser and Marc Guggenheim will team up with artists Luke Ross and Allesandro Miracolo for stories set right before the prequel trilogy and towards the end of the Clone Wars. Then Scott and Leon will wrap up the saga in issue #10.

Star Wars: Yoda #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics / Lucasfilm)

"I've been lucky to write Yoda in various projects over the last few years, most notably in Dooku: Jedi Lost, and every time I write him my love for him deepens," says Scott in the announcement. "It's fair to say that my study at home is a shrine for three Star Wars icons: there are a lot of Obi-Wan figures; many, many, many, MANY pieces of Ewok merchandise (do I love those murder bears more than the Lepi? Don't tell Jaxxon, but there's every chance!); and then there is Yoda. The little guy is everywhere, in models, in art, and in lots of LEGO. Yoda casts a long shadow over anything he appears in, and writing him is a privilege and a responsibility I take seriously."

Editor Mark Paniccia adds, "I've been wanting to do a Yoda book since I started working on the Star Wars titles. Yoda is a very special character to me as he is to everyone working on this series. We all have our hearts and souls in this and I hope the fans enjoy it as much as we have putting it together. It’s really unique and I’m very proud of it."

Star Wars: Yoda #1 will go on sale in October, with a cover by Phil Noto.

