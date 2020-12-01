Yakuza: Like a Dragon update makes combat easier with a missing feature

A new Yakuza: Like a Dragon update has added in a feature that no one really noticed was missing in the first place.

The new patch for Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's game, which is out now on all platforms, adds the ability for you to see which enemies are weak to certain attacks in the heat of battle. So if you select an electric-based attack and hover your cursor over enemies while deciding which one to use it on, you'll see if any of them are weak to the element.

I can't believe I never even noticed this feature was missing from Like a Dragon. It makes perfect sense that the game would signal which enemies are weak to certain attack in battle, but up until now I've admittedly been relying purely on memory to determine which enemies are weak to certain elements.

Well, this certainly makes everyone's life a lot easier while playing Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Combat can get real tough in Like a Dragon, especially when you're going up against any number of the game's formidable boss characters surrounded by their minions, so this will undoubtedly help tons of players.

Speaking of making everyone's life easier, Yakuza series producer Toshihiro Nagoshi recently revealed that Like a Dragon switched to being an RPG less than 11 months out from launch. Nagoshi revealed that when an April Fool's video aired in 2019 depicting Like a Dragon as an RPG, it was still an action game, but the team decided to make the switch to RPG-based combat after the video was shockingly well received.

If you're looking for a decisive edge in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's game, you can head over to our game on how to recruit Kiryu and Majima in Yakuza Like a Dragon for more.