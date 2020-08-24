Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon trailer brings a release date and ridiculousness

The latest Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon trailer has confirmed the RPG will launch November 13 on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Check out the trailer in all its absurd glory above.

The trailer, titled, "How will you rise?" is a reminder that Yakuza 7 will let you choose from 19 uniquely ridiculous Jobs which act like classic RPG character classes. The jobs include, but aren't limited to: chef, detective, break dancer, musician, and night queen (which is basically what I was before quarantine). If you're looking for some more context to how these Jobs will affect gameplay, the trailer provides a wealth of knowledge. For instance, the Chef uses a salt grinder to damage enemies, while the Idol has healing abilities and a bubble gun, and the Host can drop kick a table full of champagne coupes at enemies. I'm not making any of this up.

Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon is the first game in the series to use a turn-based combat system, and building relationships with your party will unlock team ultimates, new abilities, and more. It was released for PS4 in January of this year in Japan, and players have been eagerly awaiting its release worldwide. Yakuza 7 will also debut on Xbox Series X on day one of the console's release, but will hit PS5 "soon," so stay tuned for an iron-clad PS5 release date.

You can pre-order Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon on the official Sega website .

We got a chance to try out some of the wild moves and Jobs during our Yakuza 7 :Like a Dragon hands-on preview .

